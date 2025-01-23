Switzerland’s decision to purchase Israeli drones has come under fire again. An investigation by Swiss public television, RTS, reveals that the drones still can’t handle the cold, while the Swiss Federal Audit Office has published a damning report on the project.

Ten years ago, Switzerland ordered six Hermes 900 drones from the Israeli manufacturer Elbit Systems for CHF250 million ($275.5 million) – a move that excited Swiss army officials. Today, the aircraft’s de-icing system is still not operational, reveals RTS.

As a result, the drones are banned from flying when it is too cold and icy, which in Switzerland is around two months of the year. The problem was first identified in 2020, but since then it’s been business as usual. This is not the only problem with Israeli drones. The Swiss state-owned defence company RUAG is supposed to fit them with an automatic airborne collision avoidance system, which is (also) not operational.

Because of this, Swiss public television, SRF, reported that the drones could possibly collide with birds. Although a launch was announced for 2019, the drones have so far only been flown for testing and training purposes in Switzerland.

The planned purchase of the drones has also been criticised by the Swiss Federal Audit Office. In a report published on Wednesday, it criticised “overly ambitious objectives, inadequate planning and management and insufficient risk and quality management”.

At a time when Defence Minister Viola Amherd has announced her resignation, at least seven other armament and IT projects in the department are in serious difficulty.