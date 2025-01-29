Dear Swiss Abroad,

Although Swiss residents generally believe that resources should not be exploited at the expense of life on our planet, the proposal by the Young Greens for a more environmentally friendly economy looks likely to be rejected.

In today’s briefing, we also look at international adoptions, which the government wants to ban, and a study on the quality of employment in Switzerland. This reveals that young people and women are often left behind in the professional world.

We conclude with a look at the brand-new jet that Swiss ministers will begin using from February. But first, we examine a pressing question that has officials scratching their heads: how to finance the 13th old-age pension payment that is due from December 2026?

I wish you a good read!