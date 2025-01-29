Switzerland Today
Although Swiss residents generally believe that resources should not be exploited at the expense of life on our planet, the proposal by the Young Greens for a more environmentally friendly economy looks likely to be rejected.
In today’s briefing, we also look at international adoptions, which the government wants to ban, and a study on the quality of employment in Switzerland. This reveals that young people and women are often left behind in the professional world.
We conclude with a look at the brand-new jet that Swiss ministers will begin using from February. But first, we examine a pressing question that has officials scratching their heads: how to finance the 13th old-age pension payment that is due from December 2026?
‘Environmental responsibility’ initiative heads for defeat
Only one issue will be decided in the federal vote on February 9, the “environmental responsibility” initiative. But it looks set to be clearly rejected, according to the second poll by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) ahead of the ballot.
While most respondents agree that natural resources should be managed in a way that does not endanger life on our planet, the proposed solution has failed to convince.
With just over ten days until the vote, 61% oppose the initiative, which would require the Swiss economy to respect planetary climate limits. Among Swiss citizens abroad, 57% also intend to vote ‘no’. Many fear that, if accepted, the initiative would drive up prices and the cost of living, contradicting the Young Greens’ goal of introducing socially acceptable measures.
Voters from the Greens, the Social Democratic Party and the Liberal Green Party support the initiative, though Liberal Green leaders have recommended rejecting it. Supporters of Switzerland’s other major parties overwhelmingly oppose the measure.
- The full article by my colleague Katy Romy
Switzerland moves towards banning international adoptions
Switzerland may ban the adoption of children from abroad in the future. The government has instructed the justice ministry to draft a law to this effect by the end of 2026.
The news, first reported by Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) am Sonntag, was confirmed today. The Swiss authorities are considering the ban due to past abuses in international adoptions. In many cases, adoptions were not conducted properly, with crucial documentation – such as written consent from biological parents – often missing.
Moreover, a recent report by independent experts concluded that eliminating the risk of abuse in international adoptions is almost impossible.
In today’s press release, the Swiss authorities reiterated that the number of international adoptions has fallen sharply. Currently, only about 30 international adoptions take place each year, compared with several hundred in the past.
- Why were there so many international adoptions in the past? Swiss public television, SRF article curated by SWI swissinfo.ch (in English)
Employment quality in Switzerland: women and young people left behind
Work conditions in Switzerland have evolved over the years – but not for everyone’s benefit. According to a study by the Federal Statistical Office, women and young people have been left behind in the changing job market.
The study examined how job quality developed between 2012 and 2023. During this period, the feeling of being under intense professional pressure declined for all workers – except women and young people. These groups are most affected by irregular working hours, such as on-call shifts and Sunday work. Additionally, a quarter of workers under 24 believe their jobs are meaningless.
The employment rate for women increased between 2013 and 2023, regardless of family status. However, women are far more likely than men to be overqualified for their roles. They are also more likely to work part-time or on fixed-term contracts.
In most cases, these employment patterns are not voluntary. Seven out of ten women working part-time would like to increase their working hours.
- The full article by Swiss public radio, RTSExternal link (in French)
- Details in the study by the Federal Statistical OfficeExternal link
Funding the 13th old-age pension payment: what are the options?
Parliament and the Swiss federal government are exploring ways to fund the pension system, including the possibility of reducing pensions paid abroad.
From December 2026, retirees in Switzerland and abroad will receive a 13th monthly payment from the Old Age and Survivors’ Insurance scheme (AHV), the so-called first pillar of the state pension system. However, the government has yet to determine how to finance it. Experts and policymakers – including Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (pictured) – are evaluating the challenge. An additional CHF4 to CHF5 billion ($4.4 to $5.5 billion) per year will be required to keep state old-age pension scheme financially stable. The growing number of retirees only adds to the strain.
Parliament has tasked federal authorities with estimating various financing options, particularly regarding the balance between salary deductions and VAT increases.
One of the possibilities under discussion could affect Swiss citizens living abroad. According to the Blick newspaper, officials have already examined whether reducing the 13th pension payment for those living outside Switzerland would be a viable option. Right-wing politicians requested an evaluation of this measure. However, federal authorities concluded that such a cut would have little financial impact while presenting major legal hurdles.
Despite the discussions, current proposals appear insufficient. Today, the Senate’s social policy committee instructed the federal authorities to submit additional ideas.
- The article by External linkBlickExternal link (in German)
- “Even CHF8 billion in additional taxes would not be enough” – Report and calculation by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ)External link (subscription, in German)
Picture of the day
It may not be quite on the same scale as Air Force One, the aircraft that transports the US president, but the Swiss government also travels in style. Today, the Federal Council’s new jet was presented at Belp Airport near Bern.
It is a Bombardier Global 7500, one of the biggest business jets in the world. It has a flight range of 13,000 kilometres, twice that of its predecessor, the Cessna Citation Excel 650XL, and has 19 seats, five more than the Cessna. Cost: CHF103 million ($113.47 million), including pilots, training and equipment.
Translated from Italian using DeepL/amva
