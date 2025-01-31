Swiss Defence Minister Viola Amherd and military leaders joined forces today to defend themselves against parliamentary and media criticisms of problematic procurement projects.

The parliament’s financial commission has raised alarms in a letter sent to the outgoing Defence Minister Viola Amherd mid-January. According to the report, seven major armament and IT projects, estimated at CHF19 billion ($20.9 billion), present massive risks. The Swiss Federal Audit Office has, for its part, highlighted “unsatisfactory” management of the army’s procurement of Israeli drones.

Following an investigation, Swiss public television, SRF recently revealed that the army tried to conceal an explosive internal report on one of its major projects. The document warns of a collapse in the surveillance of military airspace and reveals a climate of fear within the military leadership.

In a press conference today, Amherd admitted that she had not provided enough information to the public. “The challenges are great and the state of affairs is unsatisfactory,” she told the media.

“We are doing everything we can to complete these projects, but there are obstacles due to their size or duration that we cannot influence,” she added,

There are six main reasons for the delays: overly high initial expectations, underestimated complexity, ‘Swissisation’ (adapting to Swiss-specific needs), organisational obstacles, delivery delays and price increases.

Army Chief Thomas Süssli pointed out that the defence ministry is working on 169 major projects to restore defence capabilities, most of which are on track and within budget. He criticised the media for failing to report positive developments and assured that “no taxpayers’ money has been wasted”.