you may have spent your winter holidays in the Swiss mountains or might be planning to do so. You may have also noticed that the cost of accommodation is rising. This is due to a shortage of housing, which is particularly acute in tourist resorts in the Alps.

The problem has to got to the point where housing has become unaffordable for the locals . In Ftan, Graubünden, this has led to conflict between residents and second-home owners. I tell you all about it in today’s briefing.

Also in today’s briefing: the Nestlé bottled water scandal and the collapse of Tesla sales are making headlines in the Swiss press.

