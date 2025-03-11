From today, the new SWIplus app offers privileged access to key news and debates relevant to the Swiss Abroad. With an improved design and navigation, it delivers even more targeted content – especially crucial at a time when the concerns of the Swiss diaspora are often overlooked.

Like many of you, an increasing number of Swiss nationals are spending part of their lives abroad. According to the Federal Statistical Office, 813,400 Swiss citizens now live outside the country – 11% of the population. Many wish to maintain strong ties with Switzerland, and many will return one day. The updated SWIplus app from SWI swissinfo.ch strengthens this connection, making it easier to follow essential Swiss news.

The enhanced app provides daily and weekly summaries of major Swiss stories, explains political issues, and analyses current debates – always with a focus on the Swiss Abroad. It also offers practical content on emigration and life abroad, access to top Swiss public broadcaster programmes such as 19h30 and Forum, and new customisable features, including favourite canton selection, article-saving, and optimised navigation.

As my colleague Samuel Jaberg, head of the Swiss Abroad editorial team, puts it: “In this context, it is more necessary than ever to be able to count on a medium that covers the news of the Swiss Abroad and makes their concerns visible – within the community or to the Swiss living at home who are interested in them.”