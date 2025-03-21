On Friday, the Swiss federal government presented a series of measures to protect Swiss wages, should the new agreements negotiated with the European Union (EU) come into force. Wage protection is one of the most sensitive issues in the ongoing talks.

The package includes 13 measures already agreed upon by trade unions and cantons in February. A 14th measure was added: improved protection against dismissal for employee representatives, such as those serving on staff committees.

Pierre-Yves Maillard, head of the Swiss Trade Union Federation, appears to have won this key demand, despite resistance from employer organisations. He had warned that without stronger wage protection, the EU deal would not have union support.

Still, the agreement is far from done. Parliament must vote on it next year, and the right-wing Swiss People’s Party has vowed to fight it. “We are surprised the trade unions were so easily bought off,” party president Marcel Dettling told the Blick newspaper.