It should be possible for the people of Blatten to return to the village centre by 2029.

Just two weeks after the devastating landslide in the Lötschental valley, the mayor of Blatten has presented plans to rebuild the buried village – complete with a new square, church and fresh outlook.

Sixteen days after the village was almost completely buried by a massive rock and ice avalanche, the municipality unveiled an ambitious reconstruction plan during a community meeting. The vision is to make Blatten habitable again within five years. “Can you overcome a once-in-a-millennium catastrophe in just five years?” asks the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ).

The mayor believes it’s possible. Temporary housing could be in place by 2027, with construction on a new village centre – including multi-purpose buildings, a church, shop and hotels – set to begin by 2028. The goal is for residents to return to the centre by 2029. Locals responded positively to the plan. The federal government is backing the effort with CHF5 million ($6.2 million) in emergency aid, approved unanimously in parliament.

Yet concerns remain. Experts warn that the buried ground is unstable due to ice content that must first melt. Meanwhile, the mountain above continues to crumble, according to the NZZ, and geologists caution that the site may remain unsafe for years