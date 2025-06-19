The summer session of the Swiss parliament ends on Friday June 20, but several important matters were addressed today.

It had already been agreed that stalking would become a criminal offence in Switzerland. Now, both parliamentary chambers have also approved the details. In future, stalking – including within intimate relationships – will be prosecuted upon request. The decision followed a proposal from the conciliation conference.

Today the Senate also discussed the “neutrality initiative” put forward by the Swiss People’s Party and the Pro Switzerland Association. The initiative demands that Switzerland uphold strict neutrality, including refraining from imposing sanctions, such as those against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

While the Senate unanimously supported Switzerland’s neutral status, there was disagreement over whether neutrality should be explicitly enshrined in the constitution, and how strictly the term should be defined. In the end, a majority of senators rejected the initiative, but backed a direct counterproposal from the Centre Party. The House of Representatives will now consider the issue.