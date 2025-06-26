‘No substitute for common sense’: the Swiss federal government is urging citizens to show greater personal responsibility when travelling abroad, particularly amid a growing trend of what it calls ‘dark tourism’.

Speaking at a press conference in Bern on Thursday, Marianne Jenni, head of the Consular Directorate at the Swiss foreign ministry, noted that Swiss citizens undertake around 12 million trips abroad each year – and the number is rising. While most are well prepared, there is increasing concern about so-called “dark tourism” to crisis areas like Syria, North Korea, Afghanistan, and other places on a list of 24 countries for which the foreign ministry strongly advises against travel. In such regions, Swiss assistance may be limited or unavailable.

Jenni reminded the public that while consular services can offer emergency support, travellers themselves bear primary responsibility for their safety. “We are not a substitute for common sense,” added Yvonne Rohner, head of the consular protection section at the foreign ministry. There is no legal right to consular protection, she added.

The Swiss foreign ministry also took the opportunity to promote the “Travel Admin” app, which allows users to register their journeys with authorities. Despite its usefulness, it remains underused, the ministry said.

The foreign ministry is currently dealing with 188 cases in which Swiss citizens have legal troubles abroad; 62 of them involve suspected drug offences. Rohner described this number as “very minimal”. On recent reports of entry issues for Swiss people travelling into the US, Rohner confirmed two cases in which travellers were briefly detained, but noted that no official intervention was necessary – both individuals had already returned to Switzerland.