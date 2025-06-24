Graubünden residents ‘most comfortable’ in Switzerland

Graubünden's population feels the most comfortable in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

The people of Graubünden have the highest level of social well-being in Switzerland, according to a health survey.

Furthermore, 73.6% of respondents in the eastern canton stated that they felt full of energy and vitality. The Swiss average here was 66.5%.

It is a good testimony to the canton of Graubünden as a place to live: according to the Obsan health survey of 2022, the people of Graubünden not only feel the best in Switzerland, they are also the least depressed, sleep well and feel that they have their lives under control.

For the survey, 1,026 people in the canton were questioned, 533 of them women and 493 men; 868 people were of Swiss nationality, 158 people were of foreign origin. The survey is conducted every five years with people aged 15 and over throughout Switzerland.

More accidents, fewer hospital visits

Some 80.7% of the population of Graubünden said they were physically active. The Swiss average was 76%. However, Graubünden residents also had more accidents. Just under a quarter of them suffered an injury in 2022.

However, they were somewhat more reluctant to use healthcare facilities than the population in Switzerland as a whole. The population of Graubünden was also slightly more cautious when it came to inpatient hospital care. Premiums for compulsory health insurance were almost CHF600 ($740) below the Swiss average.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

