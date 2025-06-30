The trade war launched by the Trump administration, should it continue, would cost Switzerland CHF17.5 billion ($22 billion) in 2026, around CHF2,000 per inhabitant.

This is according to Jan-Egbert Sturm, director of the Economic Research Centre (KOF) at ETH Zurich, in an interview with Blick.

On April 2, during the so-called Liberation Day, Trump announced a wave of customs duties for products exported to the US from various countries around the world, which for Switzerland was as high as 31%. Trump then suspended everything until July 9.

The government is currently negotiating with Washington to limit the scope of the tariffs, but if they were to come into force at the announced levels, the bill would be steep.

Sturm says he is especially worried about the uncertainty caused by the Trump administration’s policy, which he calls a “poison” for the economy. However, he is relatively optimistic for Switzerland, which, in his view, has a flexible economy that is well equipped to cushion international difficulties.