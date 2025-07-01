Big cuts are on the table at the Swiss public broadcaster, RTS. The French-speaking arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) announced on Tuesday a series of measures designed to save CHF16.5 million ($20.87 million) by 2026. This includes the elimination of 60 to 70 full-time equivalent posts, resulting in approximately 20 redundancies.

The situation is also difficult in the German-speaking part of the country. The Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, has announced cost-cutting measures and further job cuts: 66 full-time jobs will be eliminated by the end of the year, according to a press release. The cost-cutting measures will primarily affect production and technology. Programming, on the other hand, will not be directly affected. With these measures, SRF aims to save a further CHF12 million.

In Bern, SBC management confirmed on Tuesday that it will vacate its headquarters on Giacomettistrasse – also to cut costs. This impressive complex, situated near the motorway, was sold in 2012 and is currently leased by SBC. The SBC head office will vacate the premises by the end of 2026, moving to the former German-language radio studios on Schwarztorstrasse, where Swissinfo is based.

These measures follow Monday’s presentation of a comprehensive restructuring plan. SBC aims to save CHF270 million by 2029, a response to the gradual reduction in TV licence fees and the dramatic decline in advertising revenue.