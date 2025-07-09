Hip hop don’t stop: the Youth and Sport programmes provide an introduction to a range of sporting activities, such as hip-hop dancing.

It’s an unusual occurrence: cantonal governments are writing to protest against federal budget cuts. The heads of sport in the six French-speaking cantons do not want to see a reduction in the resources allocated to Youth and Sport programmes.

In a letter to Sports Minister Martin Pfister, the French-speaking cantons say they are “firmly opposed” to a budget cut announced by the government in June. In the 2026 budget, the government plans to cut subsidies to Youth and Sport programmes by 20%, or CHF2.2 million ($2.75 million).

Those responsible for sport in French-speaking Switzerland believe that such a cut would weaken the fabric of associations and restrict access to sport for the most disadvantaged sections of society. “Sport is an essential lever for public health, social cohesion and education in civic values,” say the French-speaking cantons.

This proposed cut comes at a time when participation in Youth and Sport programmes is at an all-time high. In 2024, more than 680,000 children and young people took part, an increase of 6% on the previous year. The French-speaking cantons therefore believe that the budget should be increased rather than reduced.