Switzerland already has one of the highest life expectancies in the world (average 84 years) - now a new study reveals that the Swiss would like to live to 93.
Plus: another rebuke for the federal government's IT strategy, Gen Z apprentices are cancelling their apprenticeship contracts more often, and Switzerland is condemned in the case of South African athlete Caster Semenya.
The Swiss would like to reach the grand old age of 93 if they could, according to a representative study. And they are prepared to pay to get there.
A survey on the relationship between the Swiss population and health insurance companies asked a question about the age people would ideally like to reach. The answers of the 1,212 respondents surprised the head of the study: “We didn’t expect an average desired age of around 93. That’s very high,” he told SRF News. The study was conducted by the consulting firm Deloitte.
According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), average life expectancy in Switzerland is currently 84 years (82.2 for men and 85.8 for women). There is a longevity boom currently taking place, with so-called longevity clinics springing up everywhere, says the head of the study.
The aim is to grow old in good health. And according to the study, the Swiss are also prepared to pay for it. Around 60% of those surveyed said they would be willing to pay a maximum of CHF150 to live as healthy a life as possible for longer, while 40% would spend more.
Federal IT projects have been making negative headlines for years. The Swiss Federal Audit Office has reprimanded the federal authorities once again.
According to SRF News, the Swiss Federal Audit Office has analysed more than 80 of its own investigation reports from the last four years. It came to the conclusion that the federal government often procures software applications without having properly clarified the actual requirements and benefits beforehand.
Brigitte Christ, deputy director of the Federal Audit Office, told SRF News that federal government’s digital sector is organised in an overly complicated manner with an incredible number of different committees involved.
The federal administration’s IT sector needs to be simplified, according to Christ: “It makes no sense for each department to operate ten separate online portals; that doesn’t bring any added value. On the contrary, users are more likely to be irritated by the fact that they may have to use a different portal for every contact with the authorities.”
“One in five apprentices cancels their apprenticeship contract.” This headline can be read in Tamedia Group newspapers today. What is behind this trend?
According to the latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), 22.4% of young women in training terminated their apprenticeship contract in 2023. These figures have risen sharply in recent years. Although the proportion of young men is higher (25.8%), it has remained stable at this level.
This mainly affects Generation Z. According to a recent study by the Centre for Work and Mental Health, 60% of all young people undergoing an apprenticeship suffer from mental health problems.
However, the article states that the cancellation of an apprenticeship contract does not automatically mean the termination of the apprenticeship. A mere change of contract is also considered a cancellation, for example if the company is changed or the duration of the apprenticeship is extended. Overall, it can be seen that “skilled trades professions tend to have higher cancellation rates”.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has condemned Switzerland in the case of Caster Semenya for violating the South African athlete’s human rights.
Semenya is categorised as a person with “deviations in sexual development (DSD)”. She won Olympic gold in the 800 metres in 2012 and 2016. But since 2019, she has no longer been allowed to compete in international races over her favourite distance due to the testosterone rule. She had refused to lower her testosterone levels.
The Grand Chamber of the ECtHR today confirmed a judgement from 2023, which was directed against Switzerland because the Federal Court in Lausanne was the last national instance to rule on the case, writes SRF News. Semenya had appealed the decision of the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which is also based in Lausanne, to the highest Swiss court.
The European court condemned Switzerland not because of this judgement, but because of the violation of the right to a fair trial, i.e. because of violations of Semenya’s right to privacy. The specific consequences of the ECtHR judgement for the world-class athlete will probably only become clear at a later date.
