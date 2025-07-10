Exercise plays a crucial role in health, as it has positive effects on many aspects of the body and mind.

The Swiss would like to reach the grand old age of 93 if they could, according to a representative study. And they are prepared to pay to get there.

A survey on the relationship between the Swiss population and health insurance companies asked a question about the age people would ideally like to reach. The answers of the 1,212 respondents surprised the head of the study: “We didn’t expect an average desired age of around 93. That’s very high,” he told SRF News. The study was conducted by the consulting firm Deloitte.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), average life expectancy in Switzerland is currently 84 years (82.2 for men and 85.8 for women). There is a longevity boom currently taking place, with so-called longevity clinics springing up everywhere, says the head of the study.

The aim is to grow old in good health. And according to the study, the Swiss are also prepared to pay for it. Around 60% of those surveyed said they would be willing to pay a maximum of CHF150 to live as healthy a life as possible for longer, while 40% would spend more.