Semenya: ECHR confirms Switzerland violated athlete’s rights

The judges found that the hyperandrogenic athlete’s right to a fair trial had been violated by Switzerland. As a result, the Federal Court’s review of the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision on appeal did not achieve the required level of attention.
Two years ago, in a chamber decision, the ECHR upheld Semenya’s complaint on several points. In particular, it found that the World Athletics (WA) rules, upheld by the Swiss courts, violated the athlete’s right to privacy.
The rules at issue require women with excess male hormones (hyperandrogens) to take female hormones in order to take part in competitions recognised by WA. Switzerland appealed the 2023 decision to the Grand Chamber of the ECHR.
More
More
European court backs Semenya appeal against Swiss decision
This content was published on
The South African runner had appealed a Swiss ruling which had upheld regulations around naturally high testosterone levels.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Porrentruy mayor comments on Swiss pool ban controversy
This content was published on
The mayor of the Swiss town of Porrentruy, which has been in the headlines in neighbouring France after restricting access to a pool to locals after a spate of anti-social behaviour, says he has received much support in recent days.
Swiss universities to release multilingual AI programme
This content was published on
This summer researchers at Swiss universities will make available a large language model (LLM), an AI programme trained on vast amounts of data, developed on public infrastructure.
This content was published on
The chic resort of St Moritz in southeastern Switzerland has registered "summer" as a trademark under the name "St Summer". The resort in canton Graubünden is launching a campaign to strengthen its summer business.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.