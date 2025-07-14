The traffic jam at the Gotthard regularly causes red brake lights for cars and red heads in canton Uri: locals are often late for work because of it.

Tourists should pay a transit fee to regulate the traffic jam at the Gotthard road tunnel. At least that’s the latest idea from politicians.

Just in time for the start of the holiday season, a ten-kilometre column of traffic formed in front of the north portal of the Gotthard tunnel on Sunday. The waiting time before entering the tunnel was up to an hour and 40 minutes. Canton Uri also suffers from these regular mega jams.

Could a dynamic pricing system solve the problem? After the House of Representatives rejected the idea of a tunnel fee, various members of parliament have now made another attempt: they are proposing that foreign tourists should pay a transit fee, depending on the time of day and day of the week.

The proposals are supported across the political spectrum. According to SRF News, however, it’s questionable whether such a fee would violate the land transport agreement between Switzerland and the EU.