The week in Switzerland

When may a bar or restaurant refuse entry to a guest? On Monday a Muslim woman claimed on social media she had been refused entry to a bar in Geneva because she was wearing a headscarf.

In principle, landlords can choose their guests – but there are limits. A bar is allowed to issue dress codes, lawyer Marc Weber told Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, on Thursday. “Private hosts are basically free to decide whom they want to serve.” For example, they could say no flip-flops or ripped trousers. Such restrictions are also conceivable for head coverings, he said – “as long as these restrictions are not discriminatory”.

Which raises the question: when does a rule become discriminatory? It’s tricky, admits Urs Saxer, professor of constitutional law at the University of Zurich. But discrimination can be assumed if a rule violates the anti-racism law, for example if a business explicitly excludes guests because of their skin colour, origin or religion. However, a general ban on head coverings is not discriminatory per se, he said.

So there’s no obligation to serve guests? No. No one has an automatic right to enter a restaurant. “Theoretically, you can also turn away guests completely arbitrarily,” Weber said. “As long as you don’t discriminate.” He pointed to nightclubs, where bouncers can decide whether to let someone in or not depending on their look and attitude.

The woman said she would sue. The bar told Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, that it had never intended to discriminate against anyone, explaining that the measure had been introduced at the request of some customers who wanted “a neutral space without visible religious signs”. It added that this regulation had since been changed. The restaurant owner had also apologised to the woman.