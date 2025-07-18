If no action is taken, lynxes might only be seen in captivity in the future – like here, in Servion zoo.

Back in the 1970s, the lynx was the first big predator to be reintroduced to Switzerland. But half a century later, it remains a threatened species in the country .

After disappearing in the 19th century due to hunting and the disappearance of its natural habitat, lynx were reintroduced via individuals brought from the Carpathian Mountains. At first they was found in the Jura mountains, then the western Alps, and now the cat is present in several regions of Switzerland. Some 343 lynx are estimated to live in the country.

The reintroduction efforts have all the makings of a success story, but there’s a hitch: too much inbreeding has facilitated the appearance of hereditary diseases. In the Alps, for example, heart valve defects have been observed, leading to a high mortality rate among young lynx. In the Jura, young individuals have even been spotted without ears.

According to specialists, the lynx could become extinct if nothing is done. The solution lies in introducing new individuals from abroad. But making this happen won’t be easy, as the cat still faces fierce opposition among hunting and farming circles.