A collector has filed a criminal complaint for fraud against the Federal Mint (Swissmint) in connection with the sale of commemorative gold Vreneli . According to the complainant, Swissmint deliberately manipulated the online sale.

The gold Vreneli is a special coin, minted for the first time in 1925. To celebrate this jubilee, 2,500 copies of a commemorative edition went on sale on July 1 this year. But Swissimint’s online sales platform collapsed and many collectors were left empty-handed.

The news of the complaint appeared in the Sonntagszeitung and the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland later confirmed that it was looking into the case. The collector claims that the manipulation would have benefited 27 dealers officially favoured by Swissmint and a few others who were able to buy the Vreneli despite the site temporarily crashing.

The Federal Department of Finance, to which Swissmint depends, rejects the accusations and specifies that the reason for the crash of the site on July 1 is currently being analysed.

The official issue price of the commemorative Vreneli was CHF3,500. However, examples have appeared in online shops at prices ranging from CHF10,000 to CHF36,000.