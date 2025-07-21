Euro 2025: most of crowd at Germany-France match were women

Some 52% of the tickets sold in the sold-out stadium for the match between Germany and France went to female spectators.
The project manager of the Euro 2025 also reported that the three group matches in Basel had been attended by predominantly male matchgoers.
The two fan groups had started three hours before kick-off on Messeplatz and Münsterplatz and had joined together at the Kunstmuseum to form a fan march with over 4,000 participants. As at previous matches, a peaceful atmosphere prevailed.
More
More
Switzerland knocked out of Women’s Euro 2025
This content was published on
Spain ended Switzerland’s run in the Women’s Euros on Friday, but fans in Bern made history with the largest supporters’ march in Women’s Euros history.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Museum to open devoted to Swiss ski legend Vreni Schneider
This content was published on
Vreni Schneider is to have a museum in the centre of her home village of Elm. The legendary Swiss ski racer has numerous memorabilia at home, which she is now releasing and exhibiting.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.