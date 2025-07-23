Swimming in the River Aare, here in Bern, is very popular, but not without its dangers.

The summer heat has prompted many people to take a dip to cool off. But this is not without risks. Between 2012 and 2024, some 600 people drowned in Swiss waters, according to the Swiss Lifesaving Society.

The society’s statistics show that the River Aare is the country’s deadliest waterway, with 70 deaths in those 12 years. After the Aare, Lake Geneva, Lake Zurich and the Rhine have suffered the most drownings.

Men aged 20-30 are over-represented among drowning victims. There are many causes for drowning, including overestimating one’s strength, diving into murky water, drinking alcohol and hydrocution (cold shock response). Last year, 52 people lost their lives in lakes and rivers.

But beware: danger can also be found in swimming pools, especially for young children. Swiss public television, RTS, reported that 12 children had been saved from drowning at the public swimming pool in Prilly, canton Vaud, alone since the start of the season. The pool’s managers note a lack of vigilance on the part of parents, who are often too preoccupied with their phones.