The 39% tariffs on Swiss goods exports came into force this Thursday morning at 6.01am Swiss time. A last-minute trip to Washington by the finance minister – and current Swiss president – Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin failed to change Donald Trump’s position.

“Billions of dollars in tariffs are now flowing into the United States of America,” wrote a delighted Donald Trump on his social network Truth Social. At 39%, Switzerland is subject to one of the highest rates in the world, as Trump considers the country’s trade surplus with the US, estimated at CHF39 billion, to be excessive. Most countries are taxed between 10% and 15%. Others to take a big hit are Canada (35%), India and Brazil (50%).

The delegation led by Keller-Sutter and Parmelin meanwhile returned to Bern empty-handed this morning. After an extraordinary meeting this afternoon, the government affirmed its goal to continue negotiations with the US in order to lower the duties as quickly as possible. It will also hold discussions on possible relief measures for businesses.

As for the Swiss press, it’s not exactly upbeat. “A black day for Switzerland,” wrote the front page of Blick this morning – white letters on a black background. “It’s the end of an illusion: Donald Trump does not want a special relationship with Switzerland,” remarked Tamedia newspapers. 24 Heures meanwhile criticised the government for taking “too long to realise that it needed to move away from classic negotiations and offer the American bully some bones to gnaw on, which he could have displayed in public”.