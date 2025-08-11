On May 28, millions of tonnes of rubble and ice buried large parts of the Valais mountain village of Blatten in the Lötschental valley.

Tonight, the army is ending its relief operation in Blatten. After the disaster, those parts of the village that were not buried by the massive landslide were slowly submerged by a lake that formed in the valley. Since June 27, up to 30 members of the Swiss army have been deployed there. They cleared the lake of driftwood and parts of destroyed houses and sorted the salvaged materials for further processing.

“As the lake has a current depth of around 40 centimetres, we can no longer use our boats,” explained Jean-Claude Gagliardi, the lieutenant colonel of Territorial Division 1, in an interview with the Keystone-SDA news agency.

Since the end of May, the volume of lake water has shrunk by around a third, he said. There has been hardly any change in this respect since July. However, work to lower the water level is still continuing. And the danger of another landslide has not yet been averted.