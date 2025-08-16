The week in Switzerland

Almost two-thirds of Swiss are against offering concessions to the United States.

The shock of being hit by a 39% tariff by the Trump administration continues to reverberate around Switzerland, with the international media struggling to find much sympathy.

“Coming of age in Switzerland is like sitting in an aquarium looking at the world through a thick bulletproof window,” wrote political scientist Joseph de Weck, who grew up in Zurich, in The Guardian on Wednesday. “That glass was shattered last week when Donald Trump announced 39% tariffs on Swiss exports.”

“A nation that has become accustomed to always getting its own way is now floundering, with a worse tariff rate than Algeria (30%),” wrote De Weck, a fellow at the Philadelphia-based Foreign Policy Research Institute. “In a multicultural, federal country with four official languages, the grand unifying narrative of Swiss exceptionalism is in tatters,” he concluded, having explained why, in the new era of cutthroat geoeconomics, Switzerland’s “have your cake and eat it” foreign policy doesn’t work anymore.

A day earlier, the Financial Times had come to a similar conclusion. “Trump’s tariffs expose weakness of Switzerland’s economic independence” was the headline of its analysis. “With no customs union, no US free trade agreement and limited bloc-level support, Switzerland has had to weather this tariff storm alone,” it pointed out.

“In the end, the country faces a difficult choice: offer politically sensitive concessions, seek a symbolic compromise, absorb the tariffs and adapt – or possibly wait Trump out,” the FT concluded. “But the deeper question may be this: has the country’s long-cherished independence – its regulatory sovereignty, neutrality, policy discipline – become a liability in today’s geopolitical economy?”

Separately, on Wednesday a survey found that almost two-thirds of Swiss were against offering concessions to the United States in the tariff dispute.