After positive experiences with the Swiss abroad, the general population of Basel City will also now be able to vote online.

After a good experience with Swiss Abroad voters, the general population of the canton of Basel City should be able to vote online by the second half of 2026 – as long as the local parliament approves the necessary CHF6.7 million ($8.3 million) credit.

The Swiss Abroad led the way: thanks to their big participation via e-voting, Basel City now wants to widen e-voting to the general population. A year from now, citizens in the canton should be able to cast their votes online.

“The experience of the Swiss Abroad has been very good,” Barbara Schüpbach, head of the canton’s chancellery, told SRF’s regional radio. Some 68% of those who participated from abroad in the last vote did so online.

As a result, the service is now to be widened, and should be ready for the Swiss-based population as early as the second half of 2026 – provided Basel City’s parliament approves the CHF6.7 million e-voting budget for the next ten years.

Federal rules say no more than 30% of the cantonal electorate may participate via e-voting; in Basel City, preference will be given to whichever voters register first. But authorities are not expecting a rush. In pilot municipalities for e-voting in St Gallen, some 15% of eligible voters registered at the beginning, then the proportion slowly increased, said Schüpbach. As for security concerns, she says people trust the Swiss Post’s e-voting system.