The secret of the centenarians in Switzerland
Never before in the history of humankind has longevity grown to such an extent. In Switzerland, the 100-year-old age group is expanding the most. In the first national study of its kind, researcher Daniela Jopp explores how centenarians live in Switzerland and what we can learn from them about ageing well.
SRF: What does the group of 100-year-olds in Switzerland look like?
Daniela Jopp: There are 2,086 centenarians in Switzerland. Of these, 80% are women. Almost half of them live in care facilities, the other half live in private households. That’s quite astonishing, because 80 years ago there were only a handful of 100-year-olds.
Daniela Jopp is a psychologist and gerontologist. She is in charge of the SWISS100 study. This is the first nationwide study of centenarians in Switzerland. She is a professor at the University of Lausanne and a member of the LIVES competence centre.
SRF: How are 100-year-olds doing in Switzerland?
DJ: A look at well-being reveals an astonishing finding: in Switzerland, 92% of centenarians say they are satisfied with their lives. This is a remarkable result that has also been observed in previous studies in other countries, but never to such a high degree. It seems that Swiss centenarians are particularly satisfied with their lives.
SRF: What factors explain this satisfaction?
DJ: Objective health does not play a central role. Although centenarians have an average of six physical limitations and often also cognitive impairments, these factors have little influence on satisfaction. What’s far more important are psychological aspects, such as the feeling of not being lonely. So-called psychological strengths are particularly decisive: a belief in one’s own control over life, optimism, a positive view of the future, a sense of meaning in life, and a strong will to live. These elements are the most important drivers of well-being in old age.
SRF: What kind of personalities are these centenarians in Switzerland?
DJ: We know that certain personality traits, such as extroversion, that is, whether you like approaching people, or a positive basic attitude, play a role and are partly genetically determined. We also see that many of the Swiss centenarians have not had an easy life. A third have lost at least one child, one of the most difficult life events. It is a combination of a genetic predisposition for optimism and dealing with crises that helps them to remain exceptionally resilient and thus probably live longer.
SRF: How important are genetics?
DJ: Numerous studies have investigated this and show that it is not primarily our genes but our lifestyle that is decisive for our lifespan. Genetics only play a role of around 25%. The larger proportion of 70% to 80% depends on a healthy diet, exercise, mental fitness and social relationships, as well as a positive attitude to life and a sense of purpose.
SRF: What role do personal interests and hobbies play?
DJ: An exciting observation from my studies on centenarians is that many of them pursue a deep passion. Whether it’s a close bond with their family, for example, by actively supporting their grandchildren, or a strong interest in politics, art or other areas of life – this dedication seems to inspire them. I think we can learn from the centenarians how important it is to realise at a younger age what really inspires and drives us. It is precisely these passions that not only give us purpose and energy, but often carry us into old age.
