Emma and Noah are – once again – the top baby names in Switzerland. Shorter names remain in fashion with the average length cut in half over the last few decades.

For the fourth time in the last five years, Emma is the most popular name for baby girls in 2024. Mia and Sofia complete the top three nationally.

In the boys’ category, there was no upheaval either, as Noah came out on top again. Liam and Matteo remain his closest competitors, as they have every year since 2019.

This year’s list confirms a trend that has been growing for four decades: the shortening of fashionable names. While the most used girls’ names in the 60s had almost eight letters, that number has fallen below five. Among boys, the number of characters has gone from more than seven to less than five characters between 1984 and 2024.