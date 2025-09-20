The week in Switzerland

Is UBS waving goodbye to Switzerland and moving to the United States? The bank has “no other realistic option but to leave” to protect its competitiveness, reckons one investor.

It’s “not viable” to run a large international bank from Switzerland due to new strict capital proposals, said Europe’s largest activist investor Cevian Capital, which holds about 1.4% of UBS’s shares. “The message from the Federal Council is clear: UBS is too big for Switzerland,” Cevian’s co-founder Lars Förberg told the Financial Times on Thursday. “UBS is the largest wealth manager outside the US, with low risk. Any country would want such a bank.”

The comments come as UBS is attempting to convince Swiss politicians to scale back proposed stricter capital adequacy requirements, which could cost UBS up to CHF26 billion ($33 billion) and which the bank has called extreme and disproportionate. However, on Monday the Senate rejected a motion that sought to delay the introduction of these requirements.

Citing anonymous sources, the New York Post reported last weekend that a UBS delegation led by Chair Colm Kelleher and CEO Sergio Ermotti had recently met Trump administration officials. The discussions were allegedly about a possible transfer of the bank’s headquarters from Zurich to the US, in return for a takeover of or merger with a local institution.

When questioned by the AWP news agency, UBS would neither confirm nor deny the meeting nor its intention to move across the Atlantic. For her part, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter has said it’s not up to the government to determine the location of UBS’s head office, adding that the threat of a departure was “not new”.