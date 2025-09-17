The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
New delegates want to foster stronger diaspora participation


Who are the new members in the Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA) and what do they want to achieve in their roles as delegates? At the end of August, the Council, which is made up of 120 delegates from Swiss communities abroad and 20 from within Switzerland, began its new term of office in the House of Representatives in Bern. Get to know the newly elected members with our new video series.

This content was published on
1 minute

I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I’ve gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival’s image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.

I write about political developments and social issues that are relevant for the Swiss Abroad. As part of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation's "dialogue" project, I further aim to encourage multilingual debates between the Swiss Abroad and people living in Switzerland. After graduating from the MAZ School of Journalism, I worked as a program director at a local radio station in Basel and reported on political, economic, social and cultural topics. I have been working for SWI swissinfo.ch since 2023.

Claudine Morier, Rolf Blaser, Simone Höch and Pascal Méan (left to right) are among the new delegates to the parliament of the Swiss Abroad.

New start for the Council of the Swiss Abroad

This content was published on The first SwissCommunity Days mark the start of a new legislative period for the Council of the Swiss Abroad. E-voting is at the heart of the demands.

Read more: New start for the Council of the Swiss Abroad

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland will introduce a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one?

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

