New delegates want to foster stronger diaspora participation



Who are the new members in the Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA) and what do they want to achieve in their roles as delegates? At the end of August, the Council, which is made up of 120 delegates from Swiss communities abroad and 20 from within Switzerland, began its new term of office in the House of Representatives in Bern. Get to know the newly elected members with our new video series.

1 minute

More