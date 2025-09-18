In addition to being unpleasant, mosquitoes also pose a significant health risk. They are the vectors of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya or Zika that have been exotic to Swiss latitudes until now. To this list we can now add a new threat: West Nile fever .

The transmission of this disease by mosquitoes has not yet been documented in Switzerland. But it’s probably only a matter of time. Indeed, two neighbouring countries are already affected: France, with 23 confirmed cases, and Italy, where there have been 30 deaths.

Particularly exposed due to its proximity to Italy, Ticino wants to know more about the threat. The Blood Transfusion Service of Italian-speaking Switzerland has launched a two-year study to look for the presence of this virus in blood donations. The blood examined will come from areas of Ticino where West Nile virus has been established in mosquitoes.

Transmitted by mosquitoes and carried by migratory birds, this virus is gradually taking hold in Europe. In about 80% of cases, infected people do not show any symptoms. But for others, West Nile fever causes high fevers, muscle aches or fatigue. In about 1% of cases, it can degenerate into serious neurological complications that can lead to death.