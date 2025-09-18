Switzerland Today
Switzerland is above all famous for its watches, its chocolate and its machines. But another of its typical products has risen to the top of the world podium.
Also on the agenda: the difficulties of Swiss industry in the face of US tariffs, a new threat from mosquitoes, as well as some news from the current parliamentary session.
In addition to being unpleasant, mosquitoes also pose a significant health risk. They are the vectors of diseases such as dengue, chikungunya or Zika that have been exotic to Swiss latitudes until now. To this list we can now add a new threat: West Nile fever.
The transmission of this disease by mosquitoes has not yet been documented in Switzerland. But it’s probably only a matter of time. Indeed, two neighbouring countries are already affected: France, with 23 confirmed cases, and Italy, where there have been 30 deaths.
Particularly exposed due to its proximity to Italy, Ticino wants to know more about the threat. The Blood Transfusion Service of Italian-speaking Switzerland has launched a two-year study to look for the presence of this virus in blood donations. The blood examined will come from areas of Ticino where West Nile virus has been established in mosquitoes.
Transmitted by mosquitoes and carried by migratory birds, this virus is gradually taking hold in Europe. In about 80% of cases, infected people do not show any symptoms. But for others, West Nile fever causes high fevers, muscle aches or fatigue. In about 1% of cases, it can degenerate into serious neurological complications that can lead to death.
It was expected that the 39% tariffs applied by the United States on Swiss products since August 7 would hurt the Swiss export industry. A little more than a month later, the statistics confirm that these fears were well-founded.
Figures from the finance ministry and customs published on Thursday show that exports to the United States fell by 22.1% in August compared to the previous month, representing a loss of CHF3.08 billion. In their press release, Swiss customs said that exports to the US had thus reached “their lowest level since the end of 2020”.
Sectors that are very export-oriented are particularly affected. This is particularly the case for the watch industry, which saw its exports to the US plummet by 24% in August. Not all regions are in the same boat either. Very active in the watchmaking and machinery industries, the Jura Arc is particularly hit. In the canton of Jura, for example, 10% of the working population has been affected by a request for short-time working since the introduction of customs duties of 39%.
Currently in session, parliamentarians have taken steps to soften the blow. After the Senate, the House of Representatives agreed on Thursday to extend the maximum duration of compensation for short-time working to 24 months. The maximum period is currently 18 months.
The Gruyère cheese industry is also suffering from US tariffs and had recently announced plans to reduce production. But news from today offers some compensation. It is indeed a Gruyère cheese that has just been crowned “best cheese in the world”.
Simon Miguet, a cheesemaker in La Côte-aux-Fées, in the canton of Neuchâtel, won the title with his Gruyère AOP (Protected Designated Origin). His cheese won against 1,900 other entries at the Mondial du Fromage in Tours, France.
“Gruyère AOP Réserve, a hard Swiss cheese made exclusively from raw cow’s milk, seduced by its taste and organoleptic qualities. In appearance, its pale yellow colour and slightly flowery rind reveal a refined cheese. On the palate, we find the soft and creamy, slightly fruity texture of a Gruyère AOP which perfectly illustrates the balance between tradition and creativity,” explains a press release from the organisation. Interviewed by RTS, the winner said that his success comes above all from meticulous and daily monitoring at each stage of manufacture – rubbing, care, transport. This allows him to obtain “crystals in the cheese that are a little salty but also create a fairly intense and rich aromatic palette,” he explained.
And finally, some news from the current session of Parliament. The march towards digital democracy is moving forward.
On Thursday, the House of Representatives approved the legal basis for the electronic signature collection trials. These tests may include optional referendums, popular initiatives and lists of candidates for elections to the House.
Still on the subject of signatures, the House refused the day before to ban the paid collection of signatures, considering that the measure would go too far. Last autumn, the discovery of a trade in falsified signatures caused a stir in both the media and the political world.
A compromise solution was finally found between the two chambers concerning the right of appeal of environmental NGOs in the construction of new dams for the production of electricity. Adopted at the end of a conciliation procedure, the solution recommends that NGOs should be able to continue to appeal, but only up to the cantonal courts, and no longer to the Federal Court. During the debates, there was talk of limiting the rights of environmental organisations much more drastically.
