The autumn session of parliament ended today. The day before, the House of Representatives rejected the Swiss People’s Party initiative “No to 10 million Switzerland”, which called for strict immigration controls.

The debate was heated, with 115 speakers taking the floor. The Senate and voters still have to decide.

Also on Thursday, the Senate broke a taboo by approving a motion to tax foreign vehicles transiting through Switzerland without stopping. The proposed levy would vary according to traffic density, particularly on the north–south axis. The Swiss federal government opposes the measure, citing administrative hurdles. The House of Representatives has yet to debate it.

On Friday, lawmakers in the House approved two motions to strengthen the armed forces. One would allow former servicemen to return on a voluntary basis; the other would raise financial compensation for women enlisting. Both must still be examined by the Senate.

Because of the session, the Swiss federal government held its weekly meeting on Friday. Key announcements included plans to tax electric vehicles from 2030. Two models are under consultation: one based on kilometres travelled, the other on electricity used. The government also launched a consultation on “Lex UBS”, which would impose stricter capital requirements on the banking giant.