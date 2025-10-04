The week in Switzerland

Thousands of students protested in front of the Federal Palace in Bern on Wednesday.

Switzerland saw protests this week by students opposing the planned doubling of tuition fees and major cost-cutting measures in the education sector. They warned of a threat to equal opportunities and to Switzerland’s role as a research hub.

On Wednesday more than 2,000 students demonstrated in Bern and other cities against the government’s 27th financial aid package, which includes sharp tuition fee hikes and cuts to research funding. The Association of Swiss Student Organisations submitted a petition with 37,361 signatures to the Federal Chancellery.

The consequences of the measures are considered serious: longer study periods, more part-time jobs, delayed entry into the labour market, weaker international cooperation and reduced innovative capacity. Up to 700 research projects and 2,000 jobs are also at risk, according to the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC).

Students and researchers are calling for a fairly funded university system that remains open and affordable. Protests in Zurich, Lausanne and Basel highlighted widespread rejection of the measures, which are seen as an attack on the future of education and research in Switzerland.