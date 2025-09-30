Both the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) and Tamedia polls predicted a close vote for the abolition of rental value and an almost certain yes for the introduction of electronic identity (e-ID). It ended up being the other way around.

Sunday’s federal ballot is still making headlines, with commentators asking why polls missed the mark – something that seldom happens.

On the German language Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, political scientist Martina Mousson noted that polls are only snapshots of opinion and that late shifts, such as a final mobilisation, can change outcomes. She argued that this explained the decisive rural push for abolishing the imputed rental value, among voters also more sceptical of e-ID.

On the French language Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, Lausanne professor Sean Müller speculated that predictions of a tight outcome may have spurred many voters to the polls to end the rental value system. He also detected a growing share of society that distrusts “the state, the experts and the media”, a trend visible since the Covid-19 pandemic. According to him, this group does not take part in polls – or gives misleading answers.

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) called the widening social split revealed by the vote the Corona-Graben (“Covid trench” a play on the Röstigraben, Switzerland’s linguistic divide).