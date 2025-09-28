The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Politics

September 28, 2025 vote: the result from across Switzerland

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
September 28, 2025 vote: the result from across Switzerland
Listening: September 28, 2025 vote: the result from across Switzerland
This content was published on
1 minute
External Content
More
More
More
More
More
More
woman looking at laptop

More

Swiss Politics

Switzerland goes its own way on electronic ID

This content was published on While places like Estonia have embraced digital ID systems to modernise access to public services, the Swiss approach remains cautious.

Read more: Switzerland goes its own way on electronic ID
More
More

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland will introduce a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
37 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
36 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR