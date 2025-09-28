September 28, 2025 vote: the result from across Switzerland

-
Swiss Abroad
Swiss popular votes – everything you need to know
Swiss Politics
Five lessons from Swiss voters’ acceptance of e-ID
The narrow yes to electronic ID provides insights for the future. An analysis.
Read more: Five lessons from Swiss voters’ acceptance of e-ID
Swiss Politics
E-ID vote: political scientist sees public mistrust in Swiss authorities
Swiss voters have approved e-ID, but mistrust of the state is evident. Lukas Golder from research institute gfs.bern analyses the result.
Read more: E-ID vote: political scientist sees public mistrust in Swiss authorities
Swiss Politics
Swiss voters back e-ID and abolish rental tax
Final figures show 50.4% of voters backed e-ID and 57.7% approved a reform of home ownership taxes.
Read more: Swiss voters back e-ID and abolish rental tax
Swiss Politics
Swiss voters to decide – again – on introducing electronic ID
A key step towards a digital society or a threat to data protection? On September 28, the Swiss will vote again on a new e-ID scheme.
Read more: Swiss voters to decide – again – on introducing electronic ID
Swiss Politics
Switzerland goes its own way on electronic ID
While places like Estonia have embraced digital ID systems to modernise access to public services, the Swiss approach remains cautious.
Read more: Switzerland goes its own way on electronic ID
Swiss Politics
Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners?
The Swiss imputed rental value system is complicated and provides opportunities for tax breaks. Citizens will vote on the issue on September 28.
Read more: Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners?
Swiss Politics
Swiss divisions highlighted by vote on imputed rental-value tax
A battle is being waged between property owners and tenants over imputed rental value. But there are several other conflicting issues.
Read more: Swiss divisions highlighted by vote on imputed rental-value tax
