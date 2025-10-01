The government in Bern may present this arrangement as environmentally friendly, but it is mainly a question of making a profit from underused facilities, according to Le Temps.

State-owned Ruag will be responsible for the work. Until now, obsolete US munitions stored in Germany had been transferred to Italy for disposal. According to the defence ministry, this practice is “compatible with the law of neutrality and Switzerland’s policy of neutrality”.

Officials describe the agreement as a “pilot project of limited duration”, to be evaluated later. However, they do not provide details on the amount or duration of the contract, or on the number and type of munitions to be disposed of.

While the defence ministry statement emphasises the ecological aspect, Switzerland also sees it as a way of making its own facilities profitable. The use of live ammunition for military exercises has fallen considerably, resulting in the underutilisation of structures that are costly to maintain. However, the army must maintain these facilities for legal reasons, as the army cannot outsource disposal of its own ammunition abroad.