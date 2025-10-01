Switzerland Today
Hello Swiss Abroad,
Nine months. That’s how long Lukas Weber was at the helm of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad. His successor is already known.
And could Switzerland one day face drones equipped with Swiss components? The possibility does not seem far-fetched.
Lukas Weber, director of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), will step down at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Daniel Hunziker, elected by the OSA board.
The OSA today announced Weber’s departure without giving reasons. “In a period of transition, someone may make themselves available and later decide to change direction. It is up to the committee to assess the different personalities and interests, in order to choose the most appropriate solution,” OSA President Filippo Lombardi told Swissinfo.
Weber succeeded Ariane Rustichelli in April 2025. His successor, Daniel Hunziker, will take office on January 1. A German-speaking Swiss, he had applied for the post at the same time as Weber.
Like many in the community he now represents, Hunziker spent years as a Swiss Abroad, mainly in New Caledonia. He worked as an independent consultant and managed finances for several companies, most recently leading the Société calédonienne de transport. From 2010 to 2024 he also served as honorary consul.
The most powerful Russian drone is equipped with Swiss components. Questioned by Blick, the two companies involved insisted they are complying with sanctions.
The Ukrainian army intercepted a “Geran-3” and found Swiss technology from STMicroelectronics, based in Geneva, and U-Blox, based in Thalwil, canton Zurich.
STMicroelectronics told Blick it had strengthened its compliance measures. U-Blox said it had halted all sales to Russia, Belarus and Russian-occupied territories. The Russian army claims the components were either bought before sanctions or smuggled in.
For Green Party parliamentarian Balthasar Glättli, such explanations “do not hold water”. “In 2022, we could still invoke old stocks. But what about today?” he asked. Social Democratic Party parliamentarian Fabian Molina said the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) “needs to do more to make the Swiss economy more accountable”.
The Swiss Armaments Agency (Armasuisse) has signed a confidential contract to dispose of decommissioned US Army munitions in Europe.
The government in Bern may present this arrangement as environmentally friendly, but it is mainly a question of making a profit from underused facilities, according to Le Temps.
State-owned Ruag will be responsible for the work. Until now, obsolete US munitions stored in Germany had been transferred to Italy for disposal. According to the defence ministry, this practice is “compatible with the law of neutrality and Switzerland’s policy of neutrality”.
Officials describe the agreement as a “pilot project of limited duration”, to be evaluated later. However, they do not provide details on the amount or duration of the contract, or on the number and type of munitions to be disposed of.
While the defence ministry statement emphasises the ecological aspect, Switzerland also sees it as a way of making its own facilities profitable. The use of live ammunition for military exercises has fallen considerably, resulting in the underutilisation of structures that are costly to maintain. However, the army must maintain these facilities for legal reasons, as the army cannot outsource disposal of its own ammunition abroad.
In August, Switzerland welcomed four representatives of the Afghan government. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) described it as a “technical” delegation, but the visit drew criticism in Bern.
The aim of receiving the Taliban delegation, whose trip was financed by Switzerland, was to identify 13 presumed Afghan men, 11 of whom are criminals whom Switzerland wishes to expel, while two wish to return voluntarily to their country.
The SEM says its mandate includes obtaining documents for people facing removal or expulsion orders. After several years’ pause, Switzerland resumed deportations to Afghanistan in 2024.
Some parliamentarians have criticised the move, questioning the Swiss government during the last parliamentary session. “All these steps taken by the Confederation give legitimacy to a regime that in no way corresponds to our values, and that is very shocking,” said Social Democratic Party parliamentarian Jean Tschopp. The Taliban regime has also just cut internet access nationwide, depriving women in particular of their only way to work and study.
Translated from French using DeepL/amva/ts
Most Read
Swiss Abroad
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative