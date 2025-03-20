Lukas Weber named as director of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad

The organisation representing the interests of Swiss citizens around the world has a new director: Lukas Weber has been chosen to succeed Ariane Rustichelli, who spent the last ten years at the helm.

Balz Rigendinger

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA)’s board voted unanimously for Weber at the end of a selection process that involved around 120 applications, the OSA wrote in a press releaseExternal link. The 58-year-old Weber, who lives in Fribourg, notably impressed with his language skills – in German, French and English – and his “strategic vision for the digitalisation of communications”.

Dynamism and digital communications

Weber has a doctorate from the federal institute of technology ETH Zurich, is originally from Basel, and is married to a Swiss-French dual national. He is the father of one school-age child.

“His dynamism, digital communications expertise and experience in fundraising will be crucial in meeting the OSA’s future challenges,” the organisation’s president Filippo Lombardi said in the press release.

In 2017, Weber was at the forefront of the campaign against the federal government’s 2050 energy strategy – his consultancy agency E launched the referendum against the law, along with business groups and the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. He is also the president of the “Christians and Energy Working GroupExternal link”, which campaigns – among other things – to build new nuclear power plants in Switzerland.

Comms for the Blue Cross

After the vote on the Energy Law, which was approved by 58% of citizens in 2017, Weber joined Blue Cross Switzerland in 2018 and was responsible for communications and fundraising as a member of the executive board until 2024. The charity tackles issues related to alcohol and addiction. He oversaw campaigns for “Dry January” and against excessive drinking.

“Lukas Weber has experience of taking on responsibility in various institutions and companies – for example at the Parliamentary Services in Bern, the Swiss Academy of Engineering Sciences and the Swiss Chemical Society,” wrote the OSA.

Fundraising experience

Weber himself writes on his LinkedIn pageExternal link that he has “over 20 years of management experience in non-profit organisations with project and campaign management” and emphasises his “high performance in fundraising”.

In its press release, the OSA meanwhile also thanked outgoing director Ariane Rustichelli, who has decided to take on a new professional challenge after 17 years with the orgniastion, eleven of which she spent at the top. The handover to Weber will take place in the coming days, the OSA wrote.

