The week in Switzerland

The last ten of 19 Swiss activists from the Gaza flotilla returned to Switzerland on Wednesday, having been detained in Israel’s Ktzi’ot prison. One of them, the former mayor of Geneva Rémy Pagani, said the Swiss government’s reaction had been “disgraceful”.

At Geneva Airport, around 300 supporters welcomed the activists home. “Without you, we would still be treated like animals and humiliated,” declared a grateful Rémy Pagani. The Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza comprised around 450 people, including 19 Swiss nationals, who have now all been deported from Israel. The first Swiss arrived back in Zurich on Saturday, before eight others were repatriated to Geneva on Wednesday.

Pagani told Swiss public television, RTS, that he had not been detained but “kidnapped” by Israel. “We’ve been mistreated, punished collectively, subjected to stressful conditions, including by the prime minister, who was cruel enough to come into our cells to provoke us, with dogs and shotguns,” he said.

Pagani pointed out that the Swiss government is a depositary and signatory to the Geneva Conventions, “which obliges it to provide assistance to populations that are being mistreated, that are victims of war crimes or that are being starved, and to protect and promote humanitarian organisations and individuals who come to their aid – and it’s going to send us bills to guarantee our repatriation? I think that’s disgraceful!”

Marianne Jenni, director of the consular directorate at the foreign ministry, disagreed. “The foreign ministry has done a lot for those involved. Our embassy in Tel Aviv was working around the clock and the detainees were visited twice in prison.” Intensive contact was maintained with the Israeli authorities in order to secure the release of those involved, she told Swiss public television, SRF.

In a heated debate with Pagani on RTS, Bryan Lo Giudice from the Geneva section of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party criticised the activists’ approach. “I don’t think you solve this kind of serious conflict with a delegation of pleasure boats,” he said, noting Pagani’s “tanned complexion”. “The first consequence of this flotilla is that we’re talking about Mr Pagani or Greta Thunberg, and that’s less coverage of the conflict.”