Could voters decide whether Switzerland recognises Palestine?

A committee wants to force the Swiss government to recognise Palestine as a state – by referendum. Is that possible?

What’s it all about?

A committee is planning a popular initiative for Switzerland to recognise the state of Palestine. According to research by Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, the Federal Chancellery has declared the initiative valid. The collection of signatures can therefore begin soon.

What does the popular initiative demand?

Switzerland should recognise Palestine as a sovereign and independent state. The government is being put under pressure to do so.

Specifically, the Federal Constitution should also state: “Within three months of the adoption of the initiative by the people and the cantons, the Federal Council shall submit a declaration recognising the State of Palestine to the Secretary-General of the UN and the General Assembly of the United Nations.”

Who is behind this?

A 26-member committee made up of people from civil society, lawyers and several elected politicians from the left, including parliamentarian Raphaël Mahaim from the Green Party. It will soon be decided whether the Social Democratic Party and the Greens will officially support the issue.

Why a popular initiative?

More and more countries are recognising Palestine as a state. However, the issue is controversial in the Swiss parliament. The government believes it is too early to recognise Palestine as a state.

“The Federal Council isn’t doing its job to push through the two-state solution,” says co-initiator Raphaël Mahaim. This is why the committee is resorting to the instrument of a popular initiative.

Can the government be forced by the constitution?

“Yes, it can,” says Markus Schefer, professor of constitutional law at the University of Basel. “As long as the required behaviour does not violate mandatory international law or is impossible.”

Introducing slavery or abolishing the moon – that can’t be demanded of the government, he says, but recognising a state of Palestine can. “Whether that makes sense is another matter, of course,” Schefer says.

What are the chances?

“The issue strikes a nerve,” says political scientist Michael Hermann. A large majority of the population doesn’t agree with the Swiss government’s reticence towards Israel in the Middle East conflict, he says.

“Nevertheless, I rate the chances of the planned popular initiative as low.” Hermann believes that many people are likely to shy away from writing such a clear instruction to the government in the constitution.

What’s the biggest stumbling block?

A lot of time passes before a popular initiative comes before the people – usually two to three years. But it can draw public attention to the issue.

