The landslide in Gondo was one of the worst disasters in Switzerland in recent decades.

On October 14, 2000, a huge landslide thundered into the valley on the south side of the Simplon Pass in canton Valais. A third of the village of Gondo was destroyed and 13 people lost their lives.

A quarter-century on, Gondo residents remain united in the face of the tragedy. “You can feel the solidarity in the village. An event like this forges a bond,” says Annemarie Squaratti, who lives in one of the newly rebuilt houses.

The mayor of Gondo at the time, Roland Squaratti, also remembers the day. No blame game followed in the village, he says, since people had already had enough to contend with in the wake of the disaster. “If we had found someone to blame, it wouldn’t have brought any of the 13 dead back to life,” Squaratti told SRF.

Today, 75 people live in Gondo, half as many as before the incident. Daniel Squaratti, the current mayor of Gondo-Zwischenbergen and nephew of the Roland, emphasises the importance of the annual day of commemoration, which helps people to come to terms with the disaster. “It also helps you to appreciate what you have today.”