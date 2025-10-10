The development of roads and railways never ceases to cause controversy in Switzerland.

The government has presented a study by the federal technology institute ETH Zurich that defines the priorities for mobility development in Switzerland.

The study, on the basis of which the government intends to plan the expansion of the transport infrastructure, has attracted both praise and criticism.

For the period from 2025 to 2045, the study envisages a spending limit of CHF9 billion ($11 billion) for motorway projects. For railways, on the other hand, two variants are envisaged: one costing CHF14 billion and one costing CHF24 billion.

An editorial in the Tages-Anzeiger praises the study, which finally represents “a strategy for the expansion of the entire Swiss transport network instead of the patchwork of regional policies of the past 20 years”. The reaction of the Swiss Touring Club and the cantons is also positive.

However, there are those who turn up their noses. For example, the Green Party and the environmental organisation umverkehR/actif-trafiC condemn the CHF9 billion for roads, pointing out that the projects rejected by voters last year, for example to expand the motorway network, are being reintroduced.

But the debate has been launched and comes on top of the latest controversy concerning mobility, namely the government’s intention to extend the motorway sections where the 80km/h speed limit can be introduced at peak hours.