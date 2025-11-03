Times are tough for Emmental, one of Switzerland’s best-known cheeses. Already facing falling sales and rising production costs, Swiss Emmental producers are struggling to protect their label.

With a protected designation, it would no longer be possible to produce this cheese abroad under the name Emmental, which is so named because it originates from the valley of the river Emme in canton Bern. But the countries that also make this cheese, mainly Germany, France, the Netherlands, Austria and Poland, do not want to hear about a protected designation.

In their view, “Emmental” is a generic term that has been used for a long time and should not be reserved for Switzerland. Resistance comes in particular from Austria, which produces some 14,000 tonnes of Emmental every year. The Kronen Zeitung tabloid even recently spoke of a “cheese war” between the two countries.

The European Commission found in favour of the European producer countries and ruled that they could continue to use the designation. But Switzerland has lodged an appeal, and it is now up to the European Court of Justice to decide.