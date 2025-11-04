An airline with a Swiss cross on a blue background aims to fly where others no longer can. From 2026, BlueLight Humanitarian Airlines plans to deliver aid to crisis regions – quickly, transparently and without making a profit.

As the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) reports, Geneva-based entrepreneur and private pilot Pierre Bernheim, an heir to the watch maker Raymond Weil, wants to transform humanitarian aviation with BlueLight. His aircraft should be ready within 72 hours to transport relief goods, medical teams or injured people – and at fixed rates around 30% cheaper than existing operators. The Swiss foreign ministry calls the project a “valuable addition” to global emergency aid, while canton Geneva highlights potential cost savings for relief organisations.

The project is still in its early stages. Bernheim plans to lease two aircraft initially, with the long-term goal of building a small fleet at a cost of CHF22 million ($27 million) per plane. Around CHF5 million has already been raised via private donations, but firm commitments from major clients such as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN World Food Programme are still missing.

If successful, BlueLight could one day support the evacuation of Swiss nationals from crisis zones or deliver vaccines during pandemics. Bernheim’s vision: a neutral, Swiss-based humanitarian airline symbolising solidarity in times of crisis.