More details have emerged about the meeting between Swiss business leaders and US President Donald Trump earlier this week – and the amount of wealthy people gathered in the Oval Office was striking.

According to several media reports, the delegation – informally referred to as “Team Switzerland” – discussed trade relations with the US President in Washington on Tuesday. We reported on the news in yesterday’s briefing, and now we also know who was in the Oval Office.

Those present included Alfred Gantner, co-founder of Partners Group, whose fortune is estimated at more than $3 billion (CHF2.4 billion); Diego Aponte, head of the Geneva-based shipping giant MSC, whose family wealth is estimated at $33 billion; and Johann Rupert, chair of the luxury group Richemont, worth about $15.3 billion.

Trump confidant Jean-Frédéric Dufour, CEO of Rolex, and Marwan Shakarchi, head of Geneva-based gold refiner MKS Pamp Group, were also in attendance. Shakarchi’s company processes gold worth around CHF22 billion ($27 billion) annually. The delegation also included Daniel Jäggi, commodities trader at Mercuria in Geneva, with an estimated fortune exceeding $2 billion.

Observers note that the influence of these figures, particularly Jäggi, extends beyond finance – touching on commodities trading and gold refining.

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court began deliberations on whether Trump acted within his powers when imposing new tariffs. A ruling is expected by December.