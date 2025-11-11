Dear Swiss Abroad,

Could the 39% tariff levied by the US on Swiss exports soon be lowered? News from Bloomberg is giving hope to Swiss industry.

Today we also look at why a proposed direct night train link between Basel and Malmö in Sweden may actually never see the light of day. And finally: how much do you know about the rules of the road? Should someone riding a bicycle through a roundabout stay in the middle of the road or stick to the right?



Enjoy the read!