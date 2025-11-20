Roger Federer is a class act even off the court. Here at the Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in March 2024.

Roger Federer is inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame. The Swiss tennis star receives this honour just three years after his retirement. In a major interview, he looks back on his career and talks about his family and his life after retiring.

Looking back, Federer sees his career path surprisingly “easier than I thought” and would do everything the same way again – with all the ups and downs, he says in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger. Decisive for his rise were supportive companions such as his coach Pierre Paganini. In addition, his authenticity helped him in dealing with successes and defeats.

The most difficult phase of his career for him was the years between junior and professional. Later, a stable environment helped him. Today, he concentrates on his family and his role as “General Manager” for his son Leo, “who now swings the racket diligently”. Federer caters to Leo’s tennis needs but does not coach him.

In the future, he can see himself as a mentor in tennis, but Federer currently rules out a return as a coach. The strong connection to Switzerland remains central to him: “I move totally normally in Switzerland,” says the tennis star.