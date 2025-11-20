Switzerland Today
A new Swissinfo podcast in French and Swiss German will be available from November 25. It deals with all topics related to emigration and living abroad. Subscribe now!
Also in today's briefing: Swiss components in Russian drones and missiles, a nationwide campaign against incest and Roger Federer is inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame.
Switzerland takes third place but for a questionable reason: research shows that a lot of Swiss microelectronics can be found in Russian weapons.
Ukrainian intelligence services repeatedly find Swiss components in Russian drones and missiles. Only China and the US had more components than Switzerland. Despite the export ban, Swiss high-tech products continue to reach Russia via detours such as Turkey, China or Kazakhstan. This is reported by the Tages-Anzeiger and SRF.
Microelectronics exports from Switzerland to these countries have increased massively since the beginning of the war, which suggests circumvention deals and loopholes in international supply chains. The Swiss companies concerned deny direct export violations and refer to their compliance measures.
Ukraine is calling for strict sanctions against all suppliers to the Russian arms industry, and the Swiss authorities have so far focused primarily on raising awareness and cooperation – without any criminal convictions in such export cases.
A Swiss association is declaring war on incest. It wants to support victims and raise political awareness of the issue.
“Stop Incest” is the first national platform in Switzerland that aims to promote confronting sexual violence within families and to combat it effectively. Many attacks remain hidden because the victims are ashamed or find no support. The association now wants to give these people a voice.
The association describes itself as an inter-cantonal umbrella organisation and incest competence centre. One focus is prevention: children at schools will be sensitised to the topic of incest.
In addition, the initiators want to draw the attention of politicians to the issue. “Stop Incest” calls for a stronger legal base against incest, as well as more consistent prosecution of perpetrators.
Roger Federer is inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame. The Swiss tennis star receives this honour just three years after his retirement. In a major interview, he looks back on his career and talks about his family and his life after retiring.
Looking back, Federer sees his career path surprisingly “easier than I thought” and would do everything the same way again – with all the ups and downs, he says in an interview with the Tages-Anzeiger. Decisive for his rise were supportive companions such as his coach Pierre Paganini. In addition, his authenticity helped him in dealing with successes and defeats.
The most difficult phase of his career for him was the years between junior and professional. Later, a stable environment helped him. Today, he concentrates on his family and his role as “General Manager” for his son Leo, “who now swings the racket diligently”. Federer caters to Leo’s tennis needs but does not coach him.
In the future, he can see himself as a mentor in tennis, but Federer currently rules out a return as a coach. The strong connection to Switzerland remains central to him: “I move totally normally in Switzerland,” says the tennis star.
Our hostesses have been rehearsing and preparing for months for months. Now the time has finally come: Listen to the trailer today and subscribe to our new podcast on the topic of emigration.
Are you Swiss and planning to move to another country? Or have you already taken the plunge? Swissinfo presents a new audio and video podcast in Swiss German and French: “Ade merci, Schweiz”External link and “Adieu, merci la Suisse” respectivelyExternal link.
Listen to the trailer (Swiss German or French) and subscribe to the podcast today to make sure you don’t miss a thing!
The first episode will be released on November 25 on Apple PodcastsExternal link, SpotifyExternal link, the SWIplus app and wherever podcasts are available.
In the podcast you will learn everything you need to know about restarting abroad. We talk to Swiss people around the world who have already emigrated and let experts share their experiences with us.
