One month ago, a burglary at the Louvre Museum in Paris, the world’s largest museum, made international headlines. Although not on the same scale, the Roman Museum in Lausanne has had a similar misfortune: part of its precious archaeological collection has been stolen.

The theft took place on Tuesday, shortly before closing time, when two men overpowered a guard, smashed a display case and stole several dozen ancient gold coins. The men are still on the run.

They came from a batch of Roman gold coins found in Lausanne in 1935. Dating back to the first two centuries AD, they represent the finest collection of its kind in Switzerland and one of the ten finest in the world.

As with the jewels taken from the Louvre, it is difficult to say what might happen to the stolen items. An expert interviewed by Swiss public television RTS believes that the coins are unlikely to be melted down, as this would cause them to lose more than 90% of their value. The most likely theory is that the theft was commissioned by a collector.