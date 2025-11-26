Online banking is taking another step forward in Switzerland. Developed by SIX, the bLink platform has now been rolled out for private customers. Eight major banks – including UBS, PostFinance and the cantonal banks of Vaud and Zurich – are already part of the initiative, which is expected to bring together 30 financial institutions and two fintech firms.

In practical terms, the new platform enables users to combine accounts from different banks and third-party service providers in a single application and carry out transactions on them. By way of analogy, it’s a bit like an email application that lets you connect to and manage several email accounts.

While well-established abroad, this technology has been slower to develop in Switzerland due to the absence of a legal requirement – unlike in the EU, where banks must open access to data – and the prudence of institutions focused on security and data protection. Now that the shift has begun, it could pave the way for a broader Open Finance model including insurance and investment.

So it’s another step towards the digitisation of payments. But not everyone is happy. According to the daily 24 Heures, more small retailers are banning TWINT because they consider the fees too high. Interviewed by Blick, a TWINT spokesperson said he was “fed up” with recurring criticism, insisting that TWINT’s pricing remains “very competitive”.