The week in Switzerland

Like the rest of Switzerland, the Swiss abroad clearly rejected the two initiatives put to the vote on November 30, 2025 (illustration).

Two initiatives – on taxing the super-rich and compulsory civic duty – failed spectacularly at the ballot box on Sunday, but the Swiss Abroad were slightly less hostile to them than the electorate as a whole.

The initiative to introduce a 50% tax on the inheritance of the super-rich to finance climate measures was given short shrift by 78.3% of the electorate and all 26 cantons. As for the Swiss Abroad – at least in the 12 cantons that provide detailed statistics on their vote – “only” 67% rejected it.

Political scientist Martina Mousson said this reflected the typical voting behaviour of the diaspora, which is generally more left-wing and more urban than the resident population. She noted that the percentage of approval by the Swiss Abroad was closer to that seen in Swiss cities.

The second initiative, which wanted to replace compulsory military service with a civic duty extended to women, was rejected by more than 84% of voters – one of the biggest defeats in history and even worse than expected. Four out of five Swiss voters abroad also voted against it.

The Swiss Abroad wouldn’t have been affected by this reform. Are they afraid of being so? “Perhaps, but I think it’s really the basic idea that hasn’t been accepted,” Mousson said. “Both the left and the right were against it, and in the end no one was really in favour anymore.”

Sunday’s issues didn’t particularly grab voters. Just under 21% of the Swiss Abroad cast their ballots, compared to an average turnout of 24% over the past five years. Overall turnout was 43%, six percentage points lower than the average of 49%.