Verena Nold, the departing head of Santésuisse, has outlined her vision of the future healthcare system. She would place hospitals at the end of the care chain and introduce telemedicine on a large scale, she told CH Media.

Nold advocates the widespread introduction of telemedicine throughout the country, and would ensure that there is a broad network of pharmacies, general practitioners and paediatricians. In her view, hospitals should be at the end of the care chain. “An efficient outpatient care network could solve 80% of health problems,” she said in an interview with German-language newspapers.

The departing head of the association of Swiss health insurers would also abolish cantonal sovereignty over healthcare and introduce six major healthcare regions. Each region would be subject to a compulsory healthcare distribution formula, which would determine, for example, the optimum number of primary care doctors or specialists per 1,000 inhabitants.

A “functional electronic patient file” would be crucial, she adds, lamenting the failure of the earlier rollout. The main problems, she says, were that the system was not mandatory and was far too complex to implement. In her view, the main problem was that it was not made compulsory for doctors, pharmacies and patients. “What’s more, it was very complicated to organise,” she says.