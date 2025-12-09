Listen to the third episode of the Swissinfo podcast “Ade merci, Schweiz”, in German and French, in which we dive into the world of multilingualism.

Our guests in the latest episode are Swiss expat Angela Herren and linguist Giulia Berchio from the Institute for Multilingualism at the University of Fribourg. Both talk about how living between several languages changes the way we think and feel. What nuances of meaning are lost along the way – or do new ones emerge? What happens in the brain when several languages are present at the same time, sometimes even in our dreams? And what is the best way to learn a new language?

Angela Herren talks about mixing up Spanish, English and Bernese German, about cultural misunderstandings that are funny in hindsight, and about how dialects, accents and regional idiosyncrasies can make even familiar languages seem surprisingly foreign.

Giulia Berchio explains how language learning can work from the couch – and how multilingualism can delay memory problems that arise in old age.

Watch or listen to the podcast in our free SWIplus app or on your favourite podcast platform. And don’t forget to subscribe to the podcast so you never miss a new episode.